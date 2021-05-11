Suspect who led officers on pursuit in stolen U-Haul taken into custody in Bellflower

A man who led authorities on a pursuit in a stolen U-Haul truck through Los Angeles and Orange Counties on Tuesday morning was taken into custody in Bellflower.

During the pursuit, FOX 11 learned the U-Haul was initially reported stolen by Irvine PD when they received a call about the vehicle on Knott and Thelma avenues.

The suspect then led Irvine officers to Buena Park where Irvine PD called off the pursuit.

Buena Park PD picked up the pursuit and requested California Highway Patrol to take over at 4:53 a.m. on the 60 Freeway. The suspect then led CHP officers to the southbound 5 Freeway toward Los Feliz.

The U-Haul was 26 feet, the largest available for rental, and was carrying a trailer. It was unclear if there was anything inside the rental truck.

Just after 5:30 a.m., the suspect exited Los Feliz Boulevard before merging back onto the freeway with light traffic.

By 5:55 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department joined the pursuit as the suspect traveled in the Norwalk area.

The chase continued onto the southbound 605 Freeway a few minutes later.

By 6 a.m., the suspect then merged onto the eastbound 91 Freeway toward Orange County where there was a thick marine layer making for overcast skies.

Officers deployed spike strips just after 6:10 a.m. in the Fullerton area. However, the pursuit continued despite the truck having at least one blown tire.

The pursuit then moved to the westbound side of the 91 Freeway where the truck was unable to travel faster than 20 mph.

Authorities were concerned the sparks being generated from the blown tire could create a fire as the pursuit appeared to be coming to an end around 6:35 a.m. Despite the vehicle's condition, the male suspect continued to push the U-Haul to its limit.

By 6:45 a.m., the left side of the vehicle was on fire as the driver refused to comply.

As the suspect approached the Bellflower area, the vehicle erupted in flames. The suspect got off the freeway, exited the vehicle, and ran from the authorities on Park Street in Bellflower.

Officials canvassed the area for the suspect where he was taken into custody by the CHP just before 7 a.m.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.