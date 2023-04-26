Placentia police shoot alleged stalking suspect in Fullerton

A man who police said was a stalking suspect was shot by a Placentia Police Department officer Tuesday at a shopping center in Fullerton.

The officers received a call at approximately 5:52 p.m. regarding a stalking suspect and located him in the 3300 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard, west of Bradford Avenue, in Fullerton, said Placentia Police Department Sgt. Joe Connell. When they tried to detain him, officers opened fire and shot him, according to a statement from the police department.

The suspect was taken to a trauma center and is expected to survive, Connell said. No officers were injured during the shooting.

Anyone who has information regarding this shooting was asked to call the Placentia Police Department Investigations at 714 -993-8146. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or on their website occrimestoppers.org.