Person stabbed to death near Park La Brea, suspect in custody

article

A suspect is in custody after a person was stabbed to death Wednesday near Park La Brea.

The stabbing occurred just before 2:35 p.m. in the 300 block of South Burnside Avenue, according to Officer William Cooper of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers called to the scene found the person suffering from multiple stab wounds, and they were pronounced dead at the scene. Their name was not released.

A suspect was taken into custody and a knife was retrieved from the scene, Cooper said.

No suspect information was released, and it was not known what led up to the stabbing.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.