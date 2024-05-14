2 separate stabbings raise questions about safety on Metro transit system

Two people were stabbed in separate incidents across Los Angeles Monday night, raising questions again about whether it’s safe to ride on the Metro transit system.

The first stabbing happened around 7 p.m. in Glendale when police said three teenage suspects assaulted a teenage passenger, with the possible intent of stealing his backpack. The teen victim ended up being stabbed. The bus stopped along Los Feliz Boulevard near the hospital.

The three suspects took off running. A short time later, two of the three suspects were detained and were handed off to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for the ongoing investigation.

About an hour later, another victim was stabbed at a train station in South LA inside an elevator.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Investigators said the victim, believed to have been a passenger, was stabbed by a man.

After the stabbing, the suspect took off running and boarded a train toward Hawthorne. It’s unclear if that suspect was ever detained.

SUGGESTED:

The woman was taken to an area hospital and there’s been no update on her condition.

The investigations are ongoing.