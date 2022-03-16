'Periods don't stop for war': Local nonprofit hosts feminine hygiene product drive for Ukraine

Women in Ukraine are getting supplies from a local artist known as the "LA Hope Dealer," and a nonprofit organization.

The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war continues to take a toll in ways that people can’t even imagine. Right now, there are women in Ukraine who are unable to make it to the store to get necessities such as feminine hygiene products.

Local artist Corie Mattie, also known as the LA Hope Dealer, partnered with the nonprofit ‘I Support the Girls’ to hold a feminine hygiene product drive.

The drive is taking place in front of a new HOPE wall Mattie created. The HOPE mural contains a QR code that allows people to engage with the mural and donate to ‘I Support the Girls.’

mural.

According to Mattie, HOPE stands for ‘how our pain ends.'

"To me it’s something to provide access to activism, give people the opportunity to give back and help people we can’t necessarily help from Los Angeles. It’s just a way to raise awareness not only just for international but locally we are going to be donating products as well," Mattie stated.

"Periods don’t stop for war and we are so grateful to be collaborating with Corie Mattie at this wall to raise awareness not only about Ukrainian women and girls who fled and are fleeing and are now in all these places that they haven’t thought about their menstrual hygiene and they need these basic products around dignity. We are so grateful to provide hope in this little way," said Dana Marlow founder of I Support the Girls.

Since ‘I Support the Girls’ was founded, they have collected and donated over 17 million items to 1.5 million people in over 300 cities across the world.

The new mural is located at 450 N. Doheny Drive in West Hollywood.

