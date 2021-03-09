Pasadena scrubs COVID vaccine clinic as ineligible line-jumpers claim appointments

article

Highlighting the continuing problem of people trying to obtain COVID-19 vaccines before they're eligible, the Pasadena Public Health Department announced Tuesday it has canceled a Thursday vaccination clinic because a "large group" of ineligible people had obtained the registration link to make appointments.

"It has come to our attention that a registration link for this Thursday's Pasadena Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic was shared with a large group of entertainment, news and production individuals," according to a statement from the city. "This group is NOT currently eligible to receive vaccine according to state criteria, which was also outlined in the verbiage attached to the registration link.

"Due to the complexity of confirming legitimate, vaccine-eligible registrants in the system, our health department is forced to reschedule Thursday's vaccination clinic."

Efforts by people to "jump the line" and obtain the vaccine before they're eligible have been repeatedly decried by state and local health officials, yet the problem has persisted. Los Angeles County health officials have dealt with issues of people obtaining what were supposed to be secure registration codes to make appointments at vaccine clinics reserved for select groups of residents.

The issue was highlighted when Gov. Gavin Newsom made an appearance at a public housing complex in the county, where a vaccine clinic had been set up for low-income residents of the neighborhood, using a dedicated appointment- registration code. Many people who showed up to the clinic with appointments lived outside the area, but had managed to obtain the code, preventing actual residents from making appointments.

In their statement Tuesday, Pasadena officials warned that people who sign up for appointments when they aren't eligible won't receive the vaccine.

"Please wait your turn. Unfortunate circumstances such as this inhibit our ability to vaccinate residents as quickly as possible," according to the city. "President Biden has stated publicly that he expects there will be enough vaccine supply by the end of May for every American who wants one. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to vaccinate residents as quickly and as equitably as possible."

