Parking enforcement to resume in parts of Los Angeles County

Parking enforcement, citations and towing will resume for Los Angeles County unincorporated areas on Sunday after pausing in the spring due to safer-at-home orders for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county is resuming enforcement to keep streets clean and clear as winter storm season approaches, according to Steven Frasher, public information

officer for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works.

"With storm season coming, we need to keep storm drains and gutters clear,'' Frasher told City News Service.

Frasher said enforcement was initially relaxed to keep people in their homes at the beginning of the pandemic, when stay-at-home orders were issued.

He also pointed out that the city of Los Angeles re-instituted its parking enforcement last month.

Citations will resume for:

-- Posted street sweeping time violations;

-- Blocked emergency access, including for driveways and fire hydrants;

-- Expired registrations;

-- Vehicles that appear abandoned.

Vehicles that have been red-tagged may be towed and impounded within 72 hours, Frasher said.

Parking enforcement, citations and towing will also resume in cities that contract the sheriff's department's services.

