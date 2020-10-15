Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 3:00 AM PDT until FRI 6:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest
2
Heat Advisory
until FRI 5:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Mountains

Eased parking enforcement amid pandemic ends in Los Angeles

By
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
Los Angeles
City News Service

Los Angeles to resume parking enforecement

Relaxed parking enforcement measures in the city of Los Angeles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic are scheduled to end Oct. 15.

LOS ANGELES - Relaxed parking enforcement measures in the city of Los Angeles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic are scheduled to end on Thursday.

The city will resume parking enforcement and impounds when applicable for street cleaning, abandoned vehicles, oversize and overnight restrictions,peak-hour and anti-gridlock zones, and expired vehicle registration.

RELATED: LADOT extends relaxed parking enforcement to Aug. 16 due to pandemic

Los Angeles will also resume the enforcement of expired preferential parking district permits. The City Council in September suspended imposing new citations on late penalties until Oct. 22.

The city will not impound vehicles when someone is living in them, and the Los Angeles Department of Transportation will report to the City Council within the next month or two with a plan for the next steps of parking enforcement.

Additionally, LADOT stated it will delay the booting and impounding of "scofflaw vehicles" until Jan. 1.

RELATED: City of West Hollywood resumes parking enforcement

People can report abandoned vehicles in their neighborhoods by calling 1-800-222-6336.

Mayor Eric Garcetti extended relaxed parking enforcement across Los Angeles in August to make it easier for Angelenos to stay home without being concerned about getting a ticket.

Beginning Nov. 2, LADOT will begin an early-reward discount program to take $20 off citations for payments made within 48 hours of the ticket.

RELATED: Data reveals parking ticket hot spots in L.A.

For people who cannot pay their outstanding tickets or need help paying them, LADOT has compiled a list of programs to assist people.

Information on the programs and the resumed parking restrictions can be found at online.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.