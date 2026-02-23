Palisades Fire victims 'insulted' by new brush clearance bill

The Brief Palisades Fire victims were taken aback after getting charged for noncompliance with brush clearance rules. Several homeowners said they tried calling the number listed on the bill with questions, but were unable to leave messages because the voicemail box was full. In a statement, LA Mayor Karen Bass said the charge was "unacceptable."



Fire victims in Pacific Palisades say they are frustrated and confused after receiving brush clearance bills from the City of Los Angeles for properties where their homes once stood.

What we know:

Nearly 14 months after last year’s deadly fire destroyed thousands of homes across the community, some residents say they were mailed $31 notices citing alleged noncompliance with brush clearance rules — even though their lots remain empty and covered mostly in dirt.

"This is one final blow. After everything that happened, they’re still trying to take money," said resident Christine Martinez, whose home was destroyed in the fire.

Others echoed the same disbelief.

"I was a little astonished because there’s no house and no brush," said Carol Sanborn, who lost the home she lived in for more than 40 years.

Sanborn says several neighbors have also received the notices, adding to the frustration among fire survivors still working to rebuild.

"A lot of people are just angry about it," she said.

Some residents say the issue isn’t the $31 amount, but what it represents.

"I’m not paying it. It’s the principle of it," Martinez said.

Several homeowners say they tried calling the number listed on the bill with questions, but were unable to leave messages because the voicemail box was full.

"Their voicemail is full. Can’t leave a message," Martinez said. "They said to write, so I wrote last week and haven’t heard anything."

Sanborn said she also does not plan to pay the fine and even wrote back to the city in red ink, calling the notice "insulting and cruel" because her property no longer has a house or vegetation.

LA Mayor Karen Bass: ‘This is unacceptable’

What they're saying:

In a statement, the office of LA Mayor Karen Bass said, "This is unacceptable — no resident who lost their home in the Palisades should receive this charge. The Mayor’s Office is in contact with LAFD to determine next steps."

A spokesperson for Councilwoman Traci Park said, "These were automated notices from the LAFD. But whether $31 or 31 cents, it’s entirely tone deaf to those who lost everything. We just fought to waive rebuilding fees because we understand how hard this recovery already is — the last thing fire victims need is another bill in the mail. We are now directly in touch with LAFD leadership and looking forward to resolving the issue for our residents."

For some residents, the notices have added to an already difficult recovery process.

"It’s disappointing to feel like the city is working against you instead of for you," Sanborn said.