Fire survivors struggling to afford the cost of rebuilding

The Brief People who lost their homes in the LA wildfires are having trouble rebuilding due to financial issues. About 60% of those who lost their homes in Altadena have not filed paperwork to rebuild. Over 9,410 structures were destroyed, both commercial and residential, and 1,074 structures were damaged.



It's been more than a year since the deadly Los Angeles County wildfires, and a major hurdle for those trying to rebuild is money.

The county says 60% of those who lost their homes in Altadena have not filed to rebuild yet as many are facing trouble financing construction.

The Hernandez family is now living out of an RV on their property.

"It looks nice and new, but it's not a house. It gets super cold in there," said Ada Hernandez.

The Eaton Fire destroyed two houses on the property. The Hernandez family can't imagine not rebuilding.

"We got the keys to this house the day that my son passed away. So this house meant a lot to me and my family," said Hernandez.

By the numbers:

But the cost to rebuild is astronomical.

"Insurance is giving us about $550,000 but we had two houses on the lot so in order to rebuild two houses they're quoting us about $1.3 million," said Hernandez.

It's a common problem for survivors trying to return home.

What they're saying:

"The number one issue is money. Whether it be lack of insurance, underinsured, or even the uncertainty of whether they're going to be able to afford to rebuild given the cost of building," said Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

Supervisor Barger says she's working with the state and federal government, trying to get more support for fire survivors.

She's also calling on the Department of Insurance to step in and make sure companies are truly doing all they can.

"Something needs to give. Accountability should be alive and well, especially when it comes to an industry that's regulated. Many are still fighting with their insurance companies over what they're going to cover," said Barger.

Meanwhile, families like Ada's fear they're falling behind.

"As you can see on my street there's already 5 houses almost being done and we haven't even submitted our plans, hopefully we'll be able to submit this year," said Hernandez.

They are looking into getting a low-interest SBA loan to help cover the full cost of construction.

Supervisor Barger says she's asked the SBA to give families more time to start repaying the loans. Currently, they have one year to start repaying.