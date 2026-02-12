AG Bonta launches civil rights probe into Eaton Fire evacuation delays

The Brief California’s Attorney General has launched a civil rights probe into the 2025 Eaton Fire response following reports of evacuation delays. The investigation focuses on whether race, age, or disability discrimination led to a lack of timely emergency alerts for West Altadena residents. The 14,000-acre fire resulted in 19 deaths, with 18 of those victims residing in the historically Black neighborhood of West Altadena.



The California Attorney General’s Office is investigating whether systemic discrimination impacted the emergency response to the deadly Eaton Fire.

What we know:

Officials are specifically looking into why notifications failed to reach the most vulnerable residents in time to save lives.

The 14,000-acre Eaton Fire resulted in 19 fatalities. Of those who died, 18 were residents of West Altadena, a historically Black community.

Data reveals a stark demographic trend among the victims: the average age of those killed was 77 years old.

Bonta stated that there was "indisputably a delayed emergency notification and evacuation" in the area, prompting the state to intervene and determine if the Los Angeles County Fire Department violated anti-discrimination or disability rights laws.

What we don't know:

At this stage, the Department of Justice has not determined if the delays were the result of intentional bias, equipment failure, or administrative negligence.

While the investigation aims to "follow the facts," it remains unclear exactly how much longer the residents of West Altadena waited for alerts compared to surrounding, more affluent or demographically different neighborhoods.

What they're saying:

"The investigation we've launched is driven by one overarching question — did the Los Angeles County Fire Department's delay in notifying and evacuating the historically Black West Altadena community during the Eaton Fire violate state anti-discrimination and disability rights laws?" Bonta said at a news conference.

He added, "We don't know the answer. We don't know what this investigation will turn up, which is the whole point — to pursue the facts, uncover, reveal the facts and follow the facts."

A group called Altadena for Accountability issued a statement Thursday hailing Bonta's announcement.

"Amidst increasing climate change catastrophes, this investigation is expected to enforce a high standard of equity in the dispensation of emergency services during a disaster for all communities regardless of race, disability, or socioeconomic status," according to the group.

County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the Altadena area, said she welcomes the AG's investigation.

"If there were gaps, we must acknowledge them. If there were disparities, we must confront them. And if systems need to change, we must change them," Barger said in a statement. "I stand ready to support the attorney general's efforts and remain committed to working collaboratively to ensure we learn from this tragedy and strengthen our emergency response systems for every community we serve."

What's next:

The Attorney General’s Office will conduct a thorough review of communication logs, evacuation protocols, and dispatch data from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The findings will determine if legal action or mandated policy changes are required to ensure equitable emergency responses in future disasters.