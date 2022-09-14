Overnight lane closures coming to LAX next week

Outer lanes at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport will be closed overnight next week while crews prepare to install a pedestrian bridge connecting terminals to the Automated People Mover train system.

Outer lanes on the arrivals level at Lower World Way will be closed from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. from Sept. 20-23. Drivers are asked to watch for signage, follow all detour routes and use caution when traveling through construction areas. Detours will be located on West Way or the inner lanes on Lower World Way.

Crews will be installing a shoring tower to support the bridge's installation. The pedestrian bridge will connect the international terminal with a station for the future Automated People Mover system.

SUGGESTED: Get an inside look at LAX's Automated People Mover

Traffic officers and other airport staff will be on-site to help mitigate impact on travelers, according to airport officials.