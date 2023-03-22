Expand / Collapse search

Over a dozen animals stuck in mud, crews working to rescue them

By Alexi Chidbachian
Published 
San Bernardino County
FOX 11

Crews working to rescue large animals from Muscoy farm

Six animals have been rescued and crews are working to clear a path to access an additional 11 animals.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - San Bernardino County Fire is working to rescue over a dozen large animals stuck in mud at a farm in Muscoy. 

Nine animals have been rescued and crews are working to clear a path to access an additional eight animals. 

Cows rescued from mud in Muscoy

Crews had to dig and drag several animals out of the mud in Muscoy in San Bernardino County after days of heavy rain.

The animals range from horses, cows and bulls. Video posted by the fire department shows several people attempting to pull and dig the animals out and take them to safety. 

Crews with San Bernardino County Animal Control are taking the animals to the Devore animal shelter for evaluation by a veterinarian.

A 12th atmospheric river hit SoCal Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing strong rain, wind, and snow to the region. 