Over a dozen animals stuck in mud, crews working to rescue them

San Bernardino County Fire is working to rescue over a dozen large animals stuck in mud at a farm in Muscoy.

Nine animals have been rescued and crews are working to clear a path to access an additional eight animals.

The animals range from horses, cows and bulls. Video posted by the fire department shows several people attempting to pull and dig the animals out and take them to safety.

Crews with San Bernardino County Animal Control are taking the animals to the Devore animal shelter for evaluation by a veterinarian.

A 12th atmospheric river hit SoCal Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing strong rain, wind, and snow to the region.