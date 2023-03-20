California's latest atmospheric river brings another round of rain, gusty winds, mountain snow

Spring is off to a stormy start in California with yet another atmospheric river, bringing gusty winds, heavy downpours and mountain snow.

The area enjoyed a brief break from the rain over the weekend, but the latest storm increases fears of flooding and landslides, while residents in the San Bernardino Mountains can’t seem to catch a break.

The bulk of the storm will begin to strike Monday night into Tuesday, with lingering rain chances continuing on Wednesday. FOX 11 Meteorologist Maria Quiban said the latest storm is cold and dynamic, with a lot of instability. In addition, the storm system is aimed directly at Southern California.

It's the 12th atmospheric river to hit the region in recent months.

For residents in the mountain communities, between two and four feet of snow is expected for elevations above 6,000 feet.

The National Weather Service issued weather alerts across the Southland ahead of the storm, with most set to go into effect Tuesday.

Los Angeles County

For the mountain communities in Los Angeles County, snow is expected Tuesday night with officials keeping an eye on potential closures along the Tejon Pass.

Between two and five feet of snow are expected above 6,000 feet, and as many as two to 10 inches of snow between 3,500 and 5,000 feet.

Weather Alerts

A High Wind Watch will go into effect Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

A Flood Watch is in effect from Tuesday at 5 a.m. to Wednesday at 5 p.m.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will remain in place through 11 p.m. Wednesday through the 5 Freeway Corridor and the San Gabriel Mountains.

Inland Empire

San Bernardino and Riverside counties will be battered with heavy downpours Tuesday from sunrise to sundown.

Weather Alerts

A Wind Advisory will be in place Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A Flood Watch is in effect from Tuesday at 5 a.m. to Wednesday at 5 p.m.

More snow is on the way for the San Bernardino Mountains. The area will be snowy, paired with areas of fog starting Monday night through Wednesday night.

Weather Alert

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect Tuesday from 6 a.m. to Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Orange County

Pockets of heavy rain will start to hit overnight and will continue into Tuesday. Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Weather Alerts

A High Wind Warning is in effect from Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A Flood Watch is in effect from Tuesday at 5 a.m. to Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Ventura County

The storm will begin to make its way into Ventura County Monday evening. By Tuesday, conditions will intensify with wind gusts potentially reaching up to 50 mph.

Weather Alerts