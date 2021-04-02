Orange mass shooting victims identified

article

The Orange Police Department has identified three of the four victims killed in Wednesday’s mass shooting at an office building.

The police department has identified them as include 28-year-old Jenevieve Raygoza, 50-year-old Luis Tovar, and 9-year-old Matthew Farias. The fourth victim has yet to be identified.

Another female victim remains hospitalized in critical condition. She was found embracing the 9-year-old child. The relationship between the woman and boy are not known.

On Friday the suspect, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, of Fullerton, was charged with four counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and two felony counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez

Gonzalez is also facing a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders, which makes him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

The shooting took place at the business Tovar co-owned with his wife,

Unified Homes, a real estate company selling manufactured homes.

Authorities say the shooting was not a random act of violence and the suspect knew the victims either through business and/or personal relationships. However, a motive for the shooting is not known.

The first of multiple 911 calls came out shortly before 5:35 p.m. The caller said a man was shooting into a business from across the street. The first officers arrived on scene at 5:36 p.m.

Police were initially unable to enter due to bicycle cable locks that were used to secure the north and south gates of the courtyard from the inside, said Orange Police Department Lt. Jennifer Amat.

Two officers spotted the suspect in the courtyard, and the shooting that left the suspect wounded happened through the gate before they were able to get inside, Amat said.

"It is our understanding the suspect was firing toward officers,'' Amat said at an afternoon briefing.

A sergeant who responded to the scene had bolt cutters in the squad car that officers used to lop off the locks, she said.

After officers gained access to the courtyard they tended to the wounded suspect and a woman who had been shot, both of whom were hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Officers then fanned out through the complex and found three more deceased victims. One woman was found on an upstairs outdoor landing; one man was found inside an office building; and another woman was found inside a separate building.

Officers recovered a semi-automatic handgun inside the complex, along with a backpack containing pepper spray, handcuffs and ammunition believed to belong to the suspect, Amat said.

Gonzalez, whose last known address was in Fullerton, had recently been living out of a motel room in Anaheim, Amat said. Other details on Gonzalez's background were not provided.

A GoFundMe account has been created for the victims.

City News Service contributed to this report