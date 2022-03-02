Orange County music teacher charged with molesting young girls over a decade

A Costa Mesa music teacher has been charged with a dozen felonies for allegedly molesting two girls over several years, beginning when they were just four and five years old, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. Authorities now say they are looking for additional victims.

Anthony Philip Bruccoliere, 49, has been charged with 12 felony counts, including forcible lewd acts upon a child under 14, sexual penetration with a child 10 years or younger, aggravated sexual assault of a child, and felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts upon a child under the age of 14. Altogether, those charges could mean a maximum sentence of 180 years to life in prison.

Bruccoliere was arrested on Feb. 11, after two teenage girls came forward claiming that he had assaulted them multiple times between 2008 and 2019.

"This man has become a parent’s worst nightmare by preying on innocent young girls," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. "The years of trauma these girls were forced to endure is unspeakable. The pain and suffering of sexual assault doesn’t just end when the physical attack is over; the psychological damage continues throughout the victims’ entire life.

Authorities say they believe that some of the alleged incidents took place in Bruccoliere's music studio. Because of his job as a music teacher, they say they believe he may have had other victims. Anyone with information about this care or any other potential cases are asked to call the Costa Mesa Police Department at 714-754-5364.

