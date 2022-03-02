Fontana teacher arrested for allegedly touching student during school hours

A teacher at a Fontana middle school is facing charges after reports that he inappropriately touched a student during school hours, according to the Fontana Police Department.

Raymond William Murphy, 60, is a teacher at William Ruble Middle School. According to police, a female student came forward last week, saying that she had been touched inappropriately by a teacher. After an investigation, FPD says Murphy was identified, and that the alleged incident happened on school grounds during school hours.

SUGGESTED:

Officials say Murphy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal investigation, and that charges are being sought with the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office.

Police say they are also looking for any potential additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fontana Police Department.

