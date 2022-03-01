Buena Park man arrested for human trafficking, rape

One man in Buena Park has been arrested for human trafficking after allegedly raping a victim in the Angeles National Forest, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Leslie Anthony Bailey, 30, lives on a sailboat in the San Pedro Harbor, according to deputies. He's accused of meeting a victim on social media, picking them up, bringing them to his boat, and providing them with drugs like OxyContin and fentanyl. In exchange for the drugs, deputies say Bailey forced his victim to perform sex acts on him in Buena Park. When the victim refused, Bailey allegedly raped them in the Angeles National Forest.

SUGGESTED:

Deputies say they're looking for anyone who may have also been a victim of Bailey's. Bailey is 30 years old, and is described as a bald white male with brown eyes. According to LASD, he drives a light blue 2008 Ford Taurus. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's department at (323) 526-5129.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.