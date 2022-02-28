More sexual assault allegations not being reported to police among Rialto United schools

Police in Rialto are looking into allegations made by a 13-year-old student from Kolb Middle School.

The teen says another student at the school pinned her against the wall and tried to force himself onto her at least three times on campus.

Family members, who FOX 11 is not identifying, say the school’s vice principal met with the girl and then called her family saying this was a "boyfriend-girlfriend thing" and that he was in contact with the boy’s parents, who assured him it wouldn’t happen again.

But it seems school administrators did not call the Rialto Police Department, as required by law, until a few days later when the family confronted school officials about the incident and called police themselves.

School officials referred us to Rialto Unified School District for comment. The district has been dealing with protests from students from Carter High school, since two vice principals there were arrested last week, accused of not reporting to law enforcement sexual assaults against students.

The family of one 15-year-old at Carter is threatening to sue. Two other female students have come forward with the same type of allegations, saying they also complained to school officials about the same suspect, who is also a student at the school.

Rialto PD confirms they are getting reports from other schools, and are following up on them

On Monday, the Rialto Unified School District issued the following statement:

"The safety and well-being of students is our number one priority. Accordingly, these allegations are taken with extreme seriousness. The District will continue its internal investigation until all the facts related to this matter are brought to light. We will also continue to work with local authorities as they conduct their own investigation. While the District cannot comment publicly on confidential personnel matters, we will continue our internal investigation."

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.

