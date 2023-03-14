Resources available for San Bernardino mountain residents affected by snow storm

It's been over two weeks since a massive storm dumped snow in the San Bernardino mountains, trapping many communities and burying people in snow.

As they dig out from the previous storms, another storm hit Southern California Tuesday. Although the storm will be particularly wet, forecasters said the snow level will remain above 8,000 feet, with little to no accumulations anticipated.

The communities impacted include Twin Peaks, Crestline, Arrowbear, Running Springs and Lake Arrowhead.

Over 100 people were rescued and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said it responded to 13 death investigations. A preliminary investigation revealed only one of the 13 deaths is directly correlated to the weather, the sheriff's office said.

Residents and crews are working around the clock to remove snow from roofs and clear out roads. Food in the area is scarce, as several grocery stores had near-empty shelves.

Residents can pick up boxes of donated food at a distribution center. The sites are open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until supplies last. The five distribution centers are located at:

Wrightwood Library, 6011 Pine Street

Charles Hoffman Elementary School, 2851 Running Springs Road

Crestline Library, 24105 Lake Gregory Drive

Valley of Enchantment Elementary School, 22836 Fir Lane

Lake Arrowhead Library, 27235 State Hwy 189

Free Wi-Fi is also available at the library for anyone needing to access the county's online storm response resources

A Storm Information Line has also been set up. They are available daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at (909) 387-3911. After 9 p.m., you can leave a message. For additional information visit SnowInfo.SBCounty.gov.

If your house or business sustained any damage you can contact the San Bernardino County Fire Department and fill out an online form.