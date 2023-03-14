Storm wreaks havoc across LA County

Another powerful storm slammed Southern California Tuesday, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and raising fears of localized flooding.

National Weather Service forecasters said the early stage of the storm was "underwhelming" as it moved faster than anticipated over San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, with rain rates lower than expected and resulting in lower overall rainfall totals. But they noted that heavy downpours were still possible through the afternoon and evening as the system moves through Los Angeles County, still raising the possibility of 2 and 4 inches of rain in coastal and valley areas, with some areas possibly receiving up to 5 inches.

Mountains and foothills could potentially get up to 8 inches of rain, with most areas receiving between 3 and 6.

The mountains and foothills will receive the highest rates of rain, possibly between a half-inch and 1 inch per hour, forecasters said.

The storm is the latest in what has been a series of atmospheric river events to douse the state.

From the Tujunga Wash, to the Azusa River, LA City and County fire units dealt with rain swollen waterways.

In Azusa, two rescue operations occurred within 48 hours, one with nine people living in the riverbed who had to be extricated as the river became impassable. They are still looking for one person.

RELATED: 8 rescued, 1 missing from San Gabriel River rescue in Azusa

In Tujunga, due to amount of water flowing in Big Tujunga Canyon, access to the Eby Canyon/ Riverwood Community at the Arizona Crossing is closed until further notice. The main way in, off Oro Vista, is underwater from the Big Tujunga Wash. People are being told to use the fire access road off Conover, where there is a padlocked gate. Not all residents say they have a key, and many will not even attempt to use the fire road, as it is getting pretty impassable with so much rain.

Fire officials are asking people to stay away from rivers and washes, especially Tuesday night, when we are expecting more rain.

City News Service contributed to this report