Cook's Corner mass shooting: What we know about the victims and suspected gunman at OC biker bar

If you're in distress due to recent incidents of mass violence, please know that there is help is available. Talk to experienced counselors at the Disaster Distress Helpline for 24/7 emotional support. Call or text 1-800-985-5990. Click here for additional resources.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Federal and local authorities were investigating after four people were killed and six others were injured, two critically, after gunshots rang out at a popular biker bar in Orange County.

Officials said gunshots erupted when the suspect walked in with an estimated 40 people inside the Cook’s Corner bar in Trabuco Canyon. Orange County deputies responded within minutes of getting multiple 911 calls.

On Thursday morning, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer identified the suspect as John Snowling. The Orange County DA’s office confirmed he was a retired Ventura County Police Department officer who retired as a sergeant in 2014.

Disturbing video taken on a cell phone shows people being treated at the scene on the bar’s popular Spaghetti Night.

"The multitude of people running out of the building and into the bushes ducking getting as far away as possible…it’s almost surrealistic," witness Bryan Seltzer said.

Snowling was among the four killed when he was confronted by deputies.

Health officials said six victims were taken to Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, which is about 10 miles from where the tragedy unfolded.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Five of the six injured suffered gunshot wounds and the sixth victim was treated for another injury that hasn’t been specified by officials.

William Mosby, a Lake Forest resident, told the Orange County Register the suspected gunman was his 61-year-old daughter’s ex-husband. Mosby called his former son-in-law "crazy" and didn’t take the divorce well.

He added said his daughter frequently attended the bar for the weekly special and believes his daughter was the one being targeted that tragic evening.

The identities of the victims and shooters have not been released by authorities.

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were investigating with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.