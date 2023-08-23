Cook's Corner mass shooting: Dead gunman believed to be retired cop

Deputies in Orange County believe the suspect behind the Cook's Corner mass shooting may have been a retired member of law enforcement.

A massive law enforcement presence responded to the famed biker bar, located in the 19100 block of Santiago Canyon Road, just after 7 p.m. Four people were pronounced dead on scene and six others were injured when the gunman opened fire.

Orange County Sheriff's Department is working to definitively confirm that the suspect was in fact a retired cop.

Of the six people injured, five of them had gunshot wounds, sheriff's officials said. The nature of the sixth person's injuries was unknown.

All six patients were taken to Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, where two were listed in critical condition and four others were considered stable, according to a statement from the hospital.

The suspect died after the shooting, officials say. His gun was recovered from the scene.

When asked whether the situation was connected to a domestic violence situation, authorities said they were hearing and investigating those same angles.

