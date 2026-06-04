LA County Sheriff warns of scams ahead of World Cup kickoff

The Brief The LA County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning on Wednesday regarding cybercriminals targeting fans ahead of the FIFA World Cup kickoff. Scammers are using fake websites and social media ads resembling legitimate checkout pages to steal cash, credentials, and credit card numbers. Authorities have not specified how many local residents have already fallen victim to these tournament-related scams.



The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued a public warning on Wednesday urging residents to beware of sophisticated scam artists looking to exploit the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

What we know:

Cybercriminals are creating counterfeit FIFA websites and social media advertisements that mimic legitimate ticketing and checkout pages, authorities warned.

These fraudulent platforms are designed to steal login credentials, personal information, credit card numbers, and direct payments.

Scammers are frequently requesting payment methods that are difficult or impossible to reverse, including cryptocurrency, wire transfers, peer-to-peer payment apps, and gift cards.

Eight World Cup games will be hosted in the Los Angeles area at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, alongside a FIFA Fan Festival at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown if any specific organized cybercriminal groups have been identified as the primary perpetrators of these local scams.

Officials have not disclosed the exact number of fraudulent websites or social media ads that have been detected or taken down so far.

The other side:

"Cybercriminals are creating fake FIFA websites and social media ads that closely resemble legitimate ticketing and checkout pages. These sites may steal login credentials, personal information, credit card numbers and payments," the LASD warned.

Regarding fake tickets, the department stated: "Do not trust screenshots, PDFs, or `paper tickets' offered by private sellers."

On how to safely purchase items, authorities advised: "Before buying World Cup tickets or related products, residents should go directly to the official FIFA website by typing the address into their browser. Do not rely on sponsored ads, social media posts, text messages, Telegram or WhatsApp links, or offers that appear unusually cheap or urgent."

What you can do:

Verify the Source: Navigate directly to the official FIFA website by typing the URL into your browser rather than clicking on sponsored links or social media advertisements.

Avoid Unsecure Payments: Do not buy tickets or merchandise from sellers demanding cryptocurrency, wire transfers, gift cards, or peer-to-peer mobile payments.

Reject Digital Duplicates: Avoid purchasing screenshots, PDFs, or physical paper tickets from private, unverified sellers.

Report Fraud: If you believe you have been scammed, contact your local law enforcement agency and your bank or credit card issuer immediately. Ensure you save all screenshots and transaction records, and file an official report online with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at If you believe you have been scammed, contact your local law enforcement agency and your bank or credit card issuer immediately. Ensure you save all screenshots and transaction records, and file an official report online with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov.