3-year-old bitten by rattlesnake hiding under Amazon package in Santa Clarita

The Brief A 3-year-old girl in Santa Clarita was bitten by a Southern Pacific rattlesnake that was hiding underneath an Amazon package tossed over her family's yard fence. The toddler spent two nights in a pediatric ICU and required three doses of antivenom. The family launched a GoFundMe to help raise money to offset hospital costs and lost wages.



A 3-year-old girl is recovering in Santa Clarita after she was bitten by a rattlesnake hiding under an Amazon package dropped in their yard.

What we know:

According to the girl's father, Manuel Barajas, a courier delivered an Amazon package containing a gift for Addy by dropping it off over a fence and into the family's yard.

Knowing the package was meant for her daughter, mother Lynn told Addy she could go outside and pick it up.

That's when a rattlesnake hiding underneath the padded brown envelope bit Addy on her left hand as she reached for the package, said Barajas.

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Addy was rushed to a local hospital where she received an initial dose of antivenom treatment. She was then transferred to a specialized facility with a pediatric intensive care unit, spending two nights in the ICU and receiving two additional doses of antivenom before being released to recover at home.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether Amazon or the delivery carrier has been formally contacted or if an official incident report was filed regarding the delivery method.

FOX 11 has reached out to Amazon for comment but has not yet heard back.

What's next:

The toddler is continuing her recovery at home.

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The Barajas family hopes to reach their $16,000 GoFundMe goal to offset the cost of her emergency care and Baraja's lost earnings from taking time off work.

What you can do:

Anyone interested in assisting with Addy's medical recovery fund can donate directly through the family's official GoFundMe page.

Residents in rural or desert-adjacent areas are advised to inspect outdoor deliveries, flat boxes, or envelopes with a tool or stick before reaching down to pick them up, especially during warm months when rattlesnakes seek shaded cover.