The Brief FIFA has reversed its stadium policy, banning fans from bringing reusable water bottles into all World Cup 2026 venues due to safety and security concerns. The late change sparks major heat safety worries as research shows 14 of the 16 host stadiums face high-risk temperatures and humidity levels. Attendees must now purchase standard-priced water inside the venues, though limited exceptions remain for medical necessities and baby milk.



FIFA has instituted a last-minute ban on reusable water bottles for the upcoming 2026 World Cup, reversing a previous policy that allowed empty 1-liter plastic containers.

The surprise decision is raising immediate health and safety concerns regarding extreme summer heat across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

What we know:

The ban was revealed in an update to FIFA’s 35-page Stadium Code of Conduct, which officially eliminated the previous language allowing empty, transparent reusable plastic bottles.

FIFA stated the universal ban is designed to mitigate safety and security risks to players and spectators, streamline stadium entry, and align rules across all venues.

To offset the change, soccer's governing body noted that outside water resources—such as cooling tents, fans, and misting stations—will be deployed at "last mile" entry points. Inside the gates, pricing for water bottles will remain consistent with standard, non-World Cup events at each respective stadium.

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Exceptions to the liquid ban are strictly limited:

For children: Baby milk and sterilized water are permitted in containers up to 1 liter per child.

For medical needs: Required medical liquids up to 500 milliliters are allowed, but only if accompanied by an official medical certificate in English, French, or Spanish, and the patient is present.

What we don't know:

While FIFA claims water prices will mirror standard stadium rates, it remains unclear exactly how much a bottle of water will cost fans across the different regional venues.

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It's unknown how local host cities will scale up their "last mile" hydration infrastructure to handle the massive influx of thousands of fans waiting in summer lines without their own bottles.

What they're saying:

A FIFA spokesperson released the following statement in response:

The last-minute reversal prompted a flurry of mixed responses on social media.

"That's a normal thing in every stadium. Avoiding fans to throw something to players," one person said on X.

"I don't know any stadiums in America that let you bring drinks in, even empty bottles," another said.

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"Does FIFA control concessions too? Straight up money grab," someone else shared.

"They're going to kill people. They have to have some sort of free water or deaths will happen," another said.

What's next:

FIFA has confirmed that referees will utilize mandatory three-minute hydration breaks for players during each half of every match to combat the climate risks.

What you can do:

If you are attending a match this summer, prepare for strict security screenings and adjust your game-day routine:

Leave the bottle behind: Do not bring Hydro Flasks, reusable plastic sports bottles, or standard empty bottles, as they will be confiscated at the gates.

Hydrate early: Utilize the misting stations and hydration areas outside the stadium footprint before passing through security.

Bring documentation: If you rely on medical liquids, ensure you carry a certified medical note written in or translated into English, French, or Spanish to present to gate staff.