Air regulators hit Lineage with 6 violations, threaten court action over rotting food stench

The Brief Air quality regulators issued six violations to Lineage Logistics and threatened legal action after a warehouse fire left 80 million pounds of food to rot. The South Coast AQMD demanded stricter cleanup protocols by Tuesday following more than 900 resident complaints about an overwhelming stench. While Lineage claims it has removed 2.5 million pounds of waste, local residents report severe health issues and pest infestations.



Air quality regulators are demanding more changes at the fire-gutted Lineage cold storage warehouse in Boyle Heights and threatening to take the company to court if it doesn't comply after receiving more than 900 odor complaints since Sunday and hitting the facility with six violations.

A June 17 fire tore through the warehouse, leaving more than 80 million pounds of food to rot inside. A month later, neighbors say the stench has taken over the surrounding blocks.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District's demands include treating the waste before it is loaded, covering trucks, washing streets and warning neighbors before any work that could make the odor worse.

The company has until Tuesday to answer regulators.

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Lineage says it is making progress, with more than 2.5 million pounds of rotten food now gone.

For Jessica Martinez, who has asthma, the past month has meant rationing her inhaler.

"I do my best to kind of calm down my asthma attacks, but I wake up wheezing. I go to bed wheezing," Martinez said.

"There are people who really need help here. And I have those resources, thankfully I do, but I have neighbors that have kids, have disabilities that they're seeing no help from," she said.

Her mother, Yesenia Adame has lived on the block for 10 years. She just spent $250 on an exterminator to keep the flies off her porch.

Asked whether she feels like a prisoner in her own home, Adame didn't hesitate: "Of course, definitely 110%."

"I do not need to be living outside of my home or having to discomfort myself or my family because of their negligence," Adame said.

Another longtime resident said the cleanup never stops and still isn't moving fast enough.

"I actually take out the dogs sometimes around 2 o'clock in the morning. And I hear the machines, like tractors going boom, boom. But it's just not fast enough," he said.

"It's hell. I've been in prison, you know, I think prison's better than this," he said. "It smells a whole lot better in prison."

Anyone who can smell the odor from where they live can report it to the South Coast AQMD at 1-800-CUT-SMOG (1-800-288-7664). Families who need assistance can dial 211.'