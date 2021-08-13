Expand / Collapse search

Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Wilmington

Wilmington
LOS ANGELES - A suspect is injured after an officer-involved shooting occurred in Wilmington.

LAPD responded to the area of R St. and Wilmington Blvd. before noon Friday for reports of an armed man. 

When officers arrived on scene a confrontation occurred resulting in an officer-involved shooting. 

The suspect was transported to the hospital, his condition is unknown. No officers were injured. 

Wilmington Blvd. near R St. is closed down for the time being. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates 

