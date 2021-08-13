Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Wilmington
LOS ANGELES - A suspect is injured after an officer-involved shooting occurred in Wilmington.
LAPD responded to the area of R St. and Wilmington Blvd. before noon Friday for reports of an armed man.
When officers arrived on scene a confrontation occurred resulting in an officer-involved shooting.
The suspect was transported to the hospital, his condition is unknown. No officers were injured.
Wilmington Blvd. near R St. is closed down for the time being.
This is a developing story, check back for updates
