Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Wilmington

A suspect is injured after an officer-involved shooting occurred in Wilmington.

LAPD responded to the area of R St. and Wilmington Blvd. before noon Friday for reports of an armed man.

When officers arrived on scene a confrontation occurred resulting in an officer-involved shooting.

The suspect was transported to the hospital, his condition is unknown. No officers were injured.

Wilmington Blvd. near R St. is closed down for the time being.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

