OC sex offender accused of trying to meet 'teen girl' from Reddit for sex

A convicted sex offender from San Juan Capistrano could spend life in prison, after he was arrested Thursday for allegedly trying to meet a teen girl for sex.

A grand jury indicted Shaw Warrington on five counts Thursday, alleging that Warrington tried to meet up with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl he'd met on Reddit, but was actually an undercover officer. The charges against Warrington include trying to meet the "teen" for sex, trying to produce child pornography, and possession of child porn, among others.

Warrington was arraigned in Santa Ana on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to the indictment, Warrington tried to solicit sex from multiple Orange County children through Reddit. That's when a law enforcement officer responded to his invitations and agreed to "meet" with him at a shopping center in Newport Beach. When officers arrested Warrington, they found he had a gun on him, and that he had child porn on his cell phone.

Warrington was convicted of a similar thing in Orange County in 2013, when he tried to meet another minor for sex, officials said. He was required to register as a sex offender.

If he's convicted, Warrington would face a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison, though his punishment could be as high as life in prison. His trial begins in July.