Registered sex offender posed as teen online to prey on underage girls, authorities say

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is urging the public to come forward with any information regarding a case involving Joaquin Cazares, a 21-year-old resident of Rancho Cucamonga, suspected of engaging in predatory behavior targeting underage girls.

The investigation stems from a report received by San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies in December 2023, detailing lewd acts with a minor. It was subsequently discovered that Cazares, already a registered sex offender, was in custody in Los Angeles County on an unrelated charge.

Detectives from Rancho Cucamonga, through a thorough investigation, substantiated the allegations against Cazares and obtained an arrest warrant.

Detectives also revealed the possibility of additional victims during the investigation and identified multiple other victims over a period of two months.

The investigation revealed that Cazares was posing as a juvenile male on social media, specifically Instagram, under the username 'joaquinlmao'. He allegedly aimed to meet young girls for sexual activity.

Authorities believe there may still be unidentified victims and have released Cazares' photograph and social media handle in the hopes that additional victims come forward.

He is charged in this latest case with rape, kidnapping, and lewd acts with a minor under the age of 14.

Cazares remains in custody in Los Angeles County and will be transferred to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department upon completion of his commitment in Los Angeles.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been targeted or has information regarding this case to contact Detective T. Strand of the Rancho Cucamonga Station at (909) 477-2800. For those wishing to remain anonymous, they can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463) or use the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.