DUI driver charged after allegedly running red light, killing motorcyclist

article

A Fullerton man was charged with vehicular manslaughter after running a red light, hitting and killing a motorcyclist.

According to the Orange County DA's Office, 44-year-old Francisco Garcia-Vargas was driving more than 100 miles per hour with a blood alcohol level of nearly three times the legal limit.

Garcia-Vargas was charged with one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, one felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and one felony count of driving with a blood alcohol content of .08% or higher.

He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years if convicted on all counts.

The fatal accident happened June 12 around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Orangethorpe Avenue and Gilbert Street in Fullerton.

The DA's office said the victim, 28-year-old Alexander Marce was stopped on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle at a red light when Garcia-Vargas hit him from behind at more than 100 miles per hour.

SUGGESTED: Tesla in 'self-drive' mode crashes into Fullerton police vehicle

Marce was knocked off his motorcycle. Garcia-Vargas then drove a few hundred yards with Marce’s motorcycle stuck underneath his BMW before finally coming to a stop, the DA's office said in a statement.

Marce died at the scene.

Witnesses pulled Garcia-Vargas from his vehicle and held him until police arrived, officials said.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Marce's family and friends.