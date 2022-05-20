OC student's George Floyd-themed 'promposal' sparks outrage, disgust

An Orange County teen is at the center of controversy after a "promposal" surfacing on social media contained a racially-insensitive message.

A student at Aliso Niguel High School allegedly asked out another student with a message containing a Black Lives Matter logo and an image of George Floyd that reads, "If you went to prom with me, it would take my breath away."

"We were instantly kind of furious," one parent told FOX 11 after seeing the social media post.

FOX 11 also spoke with students regarding the racially-insensitive message, all were disgusted by the dance proposal.

"It doesn't reflect the attitude of the school at all," said Kody Soderberg, a junior at Aliso Niguel.

"To be honest," said Isabella Castrezana, a junior at the school. "I've seen a lot worse happen. Overall, I find it really disgusting."

The Capistrano Unified School District issued the following statement in response to the dance proposal controversy:

"The sign is disgusting, lacks cultural sensitivity, is deeply offensive, and does not reflect the values we strive for in our school district. We serve a diverse community and we value all of our students and families. Incidents such as this reaffirm our school district’s commitment to creating and nurturing an inclusive environment on every campus where students, staff, and families feel welcome, connected, supported, and valued. This is heartbreaking and in instances such as this, we work with school leadership to address the situation."

This isn't the first time in Southern California that a George Floyd-themed message was shared across social media. The Los Angeles Police Department launched an internal investigation after an offensive Valentine-style photo was passed around the department.

The scandal prompted activists to call for the firing of the LAPD employees who were involved in the offensive social media post.

