OC deputies searching for 61-year-old kidnapped man

An urgent search is underway across Orange County for a 61-year-old believed to have been kidnapped last week.

On Friday, the Orange County Sherriff’s Department shared photos of Tony Lam. The 61-year-old is believed to have been taken against his will from outside his home in Midway City on March 15th.

"We’ve reached the point in the investigation where we need the public’s help," said Sgt. Matthew Parrish from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department

Investigators believe Lam went out to a restaurant and a bar on March 14th in Garden Grove and Westminster. However, when Lam arrived back to his home near Hunter Lane and Madison Avenue early in the morning, he was attacked.

Tony Lam

"After Mr. Lam arrived home from the restaurant, he was confronted in his driveway by a man wearing a mask," said Sgt. Parrish. "Shortly thereafter, an assault occurred. He was driven away in a vehicle that was not his own."

SUGGESTED:

Two people have been arrested so far in this case. However, one week since the 61-year-old was taken, loved ones still haven’t seen or heard from him.

Lam is described as 5-foot-7, 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He had been wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact authorities.

"If anybody knows Mr. Lam, or has spoken to him since this incident occurred, please contact us," said Sgt. Parrish. "Mr. Lam, if you’re out there watching this, listening to this, or reading this, please contact the sheriff’s department."