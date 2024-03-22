Ike Souzer: Dangerous, violent criminal escapes in Orange County, officials warn

Authorities in Orange County are warning the public about a violent criminal on the loose.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office said a man identified as Ike Souzer is extremely dangerous and violent, and he is at large after walking away from a halfway house in Santa Ana. Prosecutors say he has a violent history, including killing his mother when he was 13.

Souzer, 20, was released from custody on March 20, 2024, following a guilty plea to one count of felony vandalism. Sentenced to 90 days in county jail with credit for time served, Souzer was placed on formal probation for two years by Orange County Superior Court Judge Larry Yellin. However, he failed to adhere to the terms of his probation, leaving Project Kinship in Santa Ana without notice to his probation officer.

Prosecutors express strong objection to Souzer’s sentence, citing his violent criminal history, including fatally stabbing his mother at the age of 13, attacking three correctional officers, and manufacturing and possessing a shank while incarcerated at the Orange County Jail.

Ike Souzer.

This isn’t the first time Souzer has eluded authorities. In April 2022, he escaped from Project Kinship while on electronic monitoring. Following a countywide manhunt, the Orange County District Attorney’s AB 109 Task Force located Souzer at a homeless encampment in Anaheim and apprehended him.

The public is urged to exercise extreme caution and not to approach Souzer if spotted. Instead, individuals are instructed to call 911 immediately.

