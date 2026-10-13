Southern California No Kings protests on Oct. 17: See where
LOS ANGELES - Shifting from massive demonstrations of past years, "No Kings" organizers in Southern California are taking a localized approach for Oct. 17's "No Kings: Vote Early" action, focusing on neighborhood-level voter registration and turnout ahead of the midterms.
What we know:
The October 17 day of action includes political events that strictly prohibit candidate endorsements, campaign activity, or party affiliation.
According to the organizers, the coalition coordinating these actions includes 50501, Indivisible, the ACLU, MoveOn, the League of Women Voters, Black Voters Matter Fund, Voto Latino, Public Citizen, and State Voices.
Organizers stress that the shift in style is deliberate and designed to support civic participation directly in local neighborhoods.
SUGGESTED: Election 2026 Voter Guide: What’s on the California General Election ballot
Previous "No Kings" demonstrations frequently included criticism of actions and policies associated with President Donald Trump's administration. However, organizers describe the Oct. 17 effort as a nonpartisan voter-participation initiative focused entirely on helping eligible voters prepare for upcoming elections.
Below is a list of events by county:
Los Angeles County
- Alhambra: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Alhambra Park (Palm/Alhambra Rd.)
- Baldwin Park: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m., Food4Less to Kaiser Bridge: Highway
- Beverly Hills: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Roxbury Memorial Park along Olympic Boulevard
- Burbank: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Abraham Lincoln Park
- Chino Hills: 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., location TBD
- Culver City: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Culver City Hall
- Duarte: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Royal Oaks
- Encino: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Encino Overpass
- Glendale: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., Veterans Memorial
- Highland Park: 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Highland Park
- Lake Balboa: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Victory and Balboa - Democracy Corner
- La Habra: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Corner of beach and Imperial
- Lakewood: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., City of Lakewood
- Long Beach: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., location TBD
- Los Angeles: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Gloria Molina Grand Park
- Malibu: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m., Malibu Library
- Monterey Park: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., location TBD
- Northridge: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Northridge Park
- North Hollywood: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., location TBD
- North Hollywood: 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., NoHo Magnolia and Tujunga
- Palmdale: 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., Indivisible Antelope Valley
- Pasadena: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Colorado Blvd. and Fair Oaks Ave.
- Porter Ranch: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Etiwanda Overpass on the 118
- Santa Clarita: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Necessary Trouble Corner, Good Trouble 2.0
- San Pedro and Ranchos Palos Verdes: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Marilyn Ryan Sunset Point Park (Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles)
- Sherman Oaks: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., location TBD
- Sierra Madre: 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., location TBD
- Silver Lake: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Front Patio
- Studio City: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., location TBD
- Sun Valley: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., across from Sun Valley Metrolink station
- Topanga: 1 p.m. – 3p.m., Sidewalk of United States Postal Service
- Torrance: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Torrance City Hall
- WeHo/Fairfax: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., West Hollywood Dog Park
- West LA Freeway Brigade: 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., 405 Freeway
- Whittier: 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m., Whittier City Hall
- Woodland Hills: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., NE corner of Topanga Canyon and Victory Blvds.
Orange County
- Huntington Beach: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Huntington Beach Pier
- Irvine: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m., Trabuco Center
- Irvine: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pedestrian bridge over the 405 Freeway between University Dr. and Sand Canyon Ave.
- Newport Beach: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., location TBD
- Seal Beach: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., PCH and Main
- Tustin: 7:30 a.m. – 11 a.m., 17th St. at 55 Freeway
Riverside County
- Beaumont: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Walmart Supercenter
- Corona: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., location TBD
- Riverside: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., downtown Riverside
- Temecula: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Temecula Duck Pond
San Bernardino County
- Crestline: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., location TBD
- Fontana: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Seville Park
- Victorville: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., Park and Ride
Ventura County
- Carpinteria: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., Linden Field near the Tomol Playground
- Simi Valley: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., location TBD
- Thousand Oaks/Conejo Valley: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., location TBD
- Ventura: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Ventura County Government Center
To see a map of all planned events, visit nokings.org.
What's next:
Voters in Southern California who plan to participate or prepare for the upcoming election can utilize official state and county resources. If you have questions about regional voting procedures or early voting options, check the official California Secretary of State Voter Information Center or consult your local county registrar's office:
The Source: This report is based on information provided by the No Kings coalition, including partner organizations Indivisible and the League of Women Voters.