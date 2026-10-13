Southern California No Kings protests on Oct. 17: See where

The Brief Organizers in Southern California are shifting strategy for the upcoming Oct. 17 "No Kings: Vote Early" action, focusing on smaller, localized voter-participation events. Rallies are scheduled in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura counties. While past actions brought out large crowds, organizers emphasize these events aim strictly to help eligible voters build a plan to vote early ahead of the midterms.



Shifting from massive demonstrations of past years, "No Kings" organizers in Southern California are taking a localized approach for Oct. 17's "No Kings: Vote Early" action, focusing on neighborhood-level voter registration and turnout ahead of the midterms.

What we know:

The October 17 day of action includes political events that strictly prohibit candidate endorsements, campaign activity, or party affiliation.

According to the organizers, the coalition coordinating these actions includes 50501, Indivisible, the ACLU, MoveOn, the League of Women Voters, Black Voters Matter Fund, Voto Latino, Public Citizen, and State Voices.

Organizers stress that the shift in style is deliberate and designed to support civic participation directly in local neighborhoods.

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Previous "No Kings" demonstrations frequently included criticism of actions and policies associated with President Donald Trump's administration. However, organizers describe the Oct. 17 effort as a nonpartisan voter-participation initiative focused entirely on helping eligible voters prepare for upcoming elections.

Below is a list of events by county:

Los Angeles County

Alhambra: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Alhambra Park (Palm/Alhambra Rd.)

Baldwin Park: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m., Food4Less to Kaiser Bridge: Highway

Beverly Hills: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Roxbury Memorial Park along Olympic Boulevard

Burbank: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Abraham Lincoln Park

Chino Hills: 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., location TBD

Culver City: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Culver City Hall

Duarte : 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Royal Oaks

Encino: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Encino Overpass

Glendale: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., Veterans Memorial

Highland Park: 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Highland Park

Lake Balboa: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Victory and Balboa - Democracy Corner

La Habra: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Corner of beach and Imperial

Lakewood: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., City of Lakewood

Long Beach : 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., location TBD

Los Angeles: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Gloria Molina Grand Park

Malibu: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m., Malibu Library

Monterey Park: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., location TBD

Northridge: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Northridge Park

North Hollywood: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., location TBD

North Hollywood: 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., NoHo Magnolia and Tujunga

Palmdale: 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., Indivisible Antelope Valley

Pasadena: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Colorado Blvd. and Fair Oaks Ave.

Porter Ranch: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Etiwanda Overpass on the 118

Santa Clarita: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Necessary Trouble Corner, Good Trouble 2.0

San Pedro and Ranchos Palos Verdes: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Marilyn Ryan Sunset Point Park (Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles)

Sherman Oaks: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., location TBD

Sierra Madre : 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., location TBD

Silver Lake: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Front Patio

Studio City: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., location TBD

Sun Valley: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., across from Sun Valley Metrolink station

Topanga: 1 p.m. – 3p.m., Sidewalk of United States Postal Service

Torrance: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Torrance City Hall

WeHo/Fairfax: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., West Hollywood Dog Park

West LA Freeway Brigade : 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., 405 Freeway

Whittier: 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m., Whittier City Hall

Woodland Hills: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., NE corner of Topanga Canyon and Victory Blvds.

Orange County

Huntington Beach: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Huntington Beach Pier

Irvine: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m., Trabuco Center

Irvine : 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pedestrian bridge over the 405 Freeway between University Dr. and Sand Canyon Ave.

Newport Beach : 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., location TBD

Seal Beach : 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., PCH and Main

Tustin: 7:30 a.m. – 11 a.m., 17th St. at 55 Freeway

Riverside County

Beaumont: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Walmart Supercenter

Corona: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., location TBD

Riverside : 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., downtown Riverside

Temecula: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Temecula Duck Pond

San Bernardino County

Crestline: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., location TBD

Fontana: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Seville Park

Victorville: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., Park and Ride

Ventura County

Carpinteria: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., Linden Field near the Tomol Playground

Simi Valley : 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., location TBD

Thousand Oaks/Conejo Valley: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., location TBD

Ventura: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Ventura County Government Center

To see a map of all planned events, visit nokings.org.

What's next:

Voters in Southern California who plan to participate or prepare for the upcoming election can utilize official state and county resources. If you have questions about regional voting procedures or early voting options, check the official California Secretary of State Voter Information Center or consult your local county registrar's office: