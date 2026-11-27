The Brief A string of fires broke out early Friday morning, damaging cars and school buses, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. There were three different fires at separate locations within a span of four hours. Police have not released any suspect description or motive. They also have not said if they believe the fires are related.



A string of fires broke out early Friday morning, damaging cars and school buses, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Multiple fires

What we know:

There were three different fires at separate locations within a span of four hours.

The first was reported at 2:30 a.m., when police responded to a car fire at 23rd Street and Hoover Avenue. No further details were provided.

Then, at 4:40 a.m. police helped the fire department with an arson investigation near East 48th Street and South San Pedro Street. Again, there were no further details provided.

At 6:30 a.m., the fire department responded to multiple school buses on fire near East 14th Place and South San Pedro Street.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any suspect description or motive. They also have not said if they believe the fires are related.