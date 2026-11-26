The Brief A coastal flood warning remains in effect for Huntington Beach remained in effect through Friday, as the Thanksgiving Day high tide water levels are expected to reach as high as 8.8 feet, officials said. The city’s revised closure schedule calls for PCH between Seal Beach Boulevard and Warner Avenue to close beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, with an anticipated reopening at 2 p.m. King tides are the highest tides of the year.



A coastal flood warning remains in effect for Huntington Beach remained in effect through Friday, as the Thanksgiving Day high tide water levels are expected to reach as high as 8.8 feet, officials said. In addition, piers at other beaches were closed due to hazardous conditions.

High tide, coastal flood warning

Why you should care:

High tide came at roughly 9:20 a.m. on Thursday, according to Jessica Cuchilla, the spokeswoman for Huntington Beach. The flood warning is in effect through Friday at 1 p.m.

This follows flooding in the area on Wednesday near Broadway and the Pacific Closed Highway.

The city’s revised closure schedule calls for PCH between Seal Beach Boulevard and Warner Avenue to close beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, with an anticipated reopening at 2 p.m., she said.

Despite the warnings, Hermosa Beach was packed with Thanksgiving Day beachgoers, who mostly enjoyed the sun and the sand.

Only a few people were spotted in the ocean, including a surfer or two.

Piers closed

Other beaches reported warnings and closures on Thursday, too.

The Manhattan Beach Pier was closed until further notice due to high surf and hazardous conditions, the city announced.

And the Hermosa Beach Pier will be closed temporarily until further notice.

King tides

Big picture view:

Massive high tides rocked the California coast on Wednesday, from Newport Beach in Orange County to Pacifica in Northern California, where the waves knocked off part of the city's pier.

Technically, these high tides are called king tides, which are the highest tides of the year.

While they occur annually, coastal communities are seeing the biggest waves they've ever seen.

The 2026 super El Niño— the natural and temporary warming of parts of the Pacific — has raised coastal water levels and intensified the effects of king tides.

King tides typically occur when the sun, moon and Earth are nearly aligned because their gravitational pull adds together.

This raises water levels and produces the greatest tidal effects of the year. This can happen on both coasts around the same time because the tides are responding to the same alignment and proximity of the moon and sun. In 2026, El Niño caused higher baseline water levels on both coasts, said Alec Bogdanoff, an oceanographer and meteorologist.

The highest high tides happen during full moons and new moons and seasonal cycles that can raise or lower sea levels, he added.

Historically, many coastal areas saw king tides once or twice a year, but some places are experiencing them more often than that as sea levels rise.