The Brief Masked ICE agents detained two people boarding a Los Angeles-bound Alaska Airlines flight at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Video of the incident went viral, prompting Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson to condemn ICE’s actions. ICE said officers arrested Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza for overstaying his visa and the agency claims a bystander threw hot coffee at officers during the operation.



Video showed masked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detaining a woman on a jet bridge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

What we know:

Cellphone videos, released by iceout.org, showed masked federal agents detaining the woman on Saturday, Nov. 21. Multiple screams were heard in the videos, including a woman saying, "We have a work permit."

The Alaska Airlines flight was bound for Los Angeles International Airport when the incident unfolded.

What they're saying:

The video not only went viral on social media but also prompted Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson to criticize ICE for its officers’ actions.

"ICE is completely and totally out of control. Like many Americans, I’m outraged by masked agents, who do not identify themselves, dragging people off jetways as they board a flight, creating chaos in our communities," Ferguson said in a statement on social media. "Today’s actions at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are just the latest example of ICE’s deeply un-American tactics."

The other side:

ICE issued a rebuttal to Ferguson’s post, identifying Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza as one of the people detained in Saturday’s incident and alleging that a bystander "hurled hot coffee on the officers."

Below is a statement released by ICE on social media:

"On November 21, 2026, at approximately 8:05 a.m. PST, ICE officers conducted a targeted enforcement operation to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, an illegal alien from Mexico who overstayed his visa in violation of our nation’s laws.

"During the arrest other travelers began to obstruct and assault our law enforcement officers—a federal crime and a felony. One passenger hurled hot coffee on the officers. Other passengers began obstructing federal officers.

"The individual who threw the hot coffee was identified as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, an illegal alien from Mexico and visa overstay. She was subsequently arrested as well. She will be charged with assaulting a federal officer.

"Assaulting and obstructing law enforcement is a crime and a felony. Secretary Mullin has been clear: anyone who assaults or obstructs law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the fullest extent of the law. Our brave law enforcement is facing more than a 1,600% increase in assaults, 3,300% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them. This violence must end."

As of Sunday, Nov. 22, neither ICE nor the Trump administration have released video evidence of bystanders throwing coffee or assaulting federal agents in the Sea-Tac airport incident.