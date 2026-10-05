Election 2026 Voter Guide: What’s on the California General Election ballot

The 2026 General Election takes place on Tuesday, November 3. Millions of voters across the Golden State will head to the polls to decide on the next leader of California.

Voters will choose a new governor as term limits prevent incumbent Gavin Newsom from seeking re-election. Meanwhile, at the local level, Los Angeles County voters will determine who fills two of the most powerful administrative rolls in Southern California: LA Mayor and LA County Sheriff.

What is on the ballot?

Race for California Governor

With the governor’s seat open, voters will choose between Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton. The race marks the first time in two decades that a Republican is seeking to win California’s top elected office. Hilton is campaigning as an outsider and has pledged to change the direction of the state, while Becerra is running as a Democrat in a state that has not elected a Republican governor since Schwarzenegger was re-elected in 2006.

Hilton has campaigned as an outsider and has pledged to change the direction of the state, while Becerra is running on his record of public service in California and Washington and promises to cement the state’s status as a stronghold of liberal policies.

Xavier Becerra (Democrat): Former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and former California Attorney General.

Steve Hilton (Republican): Political commentator, entrepreneur, and former policy advisor.

Race for LA Mayor

In a critical contest centered on homelessness, housing, and preparations for the 2028 Olympic Games, Los Angeles voters will cast their ballots in a runoff between:

Karen Bass (Incumbent): Seeking a second term as Mayor of Los Angeles.

Nithya Raman: Los Angeles City Councilmember representing District 4.

Race for LA County Sheriff

Overseeing the nation's largest sheriff's department, the race for Los Angeles County Sheriff features a high-profile general election rematch:

Robert Luna (Incumbent): Current LA County Sheriff seeking a second term.

Alex Villanueva: Former LA County Sheriff challenging for his former office.

Key dates

Timeline:

October 5: Mail-in ballots will start going out.

October 5–November 3: Voting period to return ballot.

October 6: Secure ballot drop boxes open.

October 19: Last day to register to vote. Same-day voter registration is available at county election offices or voting locations.

October 24: Some voting centers will open for early in-person voting.

October 31: In-person early voting locations throughout California will open.

November 3 (Election Day): Last day to vote in-person or return a ballot by 8:00 p.m.

November 10: Last day counties can receive vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by Election Day.

How to register to vote

The last day to register to vote online in the General Election is October 19, 2026. You can register to vote online at registertovote.ca.gov.

If you are registering or re-registering less than 15 days before Election Day, you will need to complete the Same-Day Voter Registration and request your ballot in person at your county elections office or polling location.

To register online or in person, you will need to provide your California driver's license or California identification card number, the last four digits of your social security and your date of birth.

Not sure if you are registered in California? You can double-check if you are registered, where you are registered and your party preference online at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

How to find your vote center

In-person early voting locations throughout California will open October 31. Certain voting centers in ‘Voter’s Choice Act’ counties will open on October 24.

Voting centers are open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Election Day, November 3, voting centers have extended hours and are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

After receiving your ‘Official Sample Ballot’ you can scan the QR code inside to find your local voter center or a ballot drop box. You can also find your local vote center by entering your zip code on the state website at sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place.

Mail ballots

Mail ballots will be sent out no later than October 5. All registered voters in California will receive a ballot in the mail. Vote-by-mail ballots can be returned by mail, at a drop-off location, or at your county election office. Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by November 10. You can drop off your completed ballot at a secure official drop box any time between October 6 and November 3.

How to track your mail-in ballot?

After mailing your ballot, you can check on its status through the state's Where’s My Ballot? program.

Once signing up, you can check when your ballot was mailed, received, and counted.

Voters can also receive notifications via email, text, or voice message from the county regarding their ballot status.

Ballot Drop Box locations

Designated Ballot Drop Box locations can be found on the California Secretary of State's website at caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.

When do results come in?

Election results for the November 3, 2026, General Election are available beginning after polls close at 8 p.m. on the California Secretary of State’s Election Results website at electionresults.sos.ca.gov.

Results will begin to be posted at 8 p.m. and will be updated throughout Election Night. Results will be updated each day as remaining ballots are counted. The official certified results will be posted by December 11, 2026, at sos.ca.gov/elections.

How are votes counted?

According to the California Secretary of State, on Election Night, county elections officials must begin reporting results to the Secretary of State no more than two hours after they begin tallying votes after polls close. The first results are typically ballots received before Election Day, which include vote-by-mail ballots and early-voting location ballots. County elections officials may begin opening and processing vote-by-mail ballot envelopes up to 29 days before Election Day, but those results cannot be shared with the public until polls close.

By law, California county elections officials have 30 days, also known as the canvass period, to count every valid ballot and conduct a required post-election audit.