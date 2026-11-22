The Brief King tides exceeding 7 feet are expected to peak Tuesday through Wednesday, with a coastal flood warning covering Orange County coastal areas Tuesday through Friday. Seal Beach crews have built extra-high sand berms to help protect low-lying areas from flooding. Portions of Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach and Seal Beach are scheduled to close Monday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to king tides.



Beachgoers soaked up calm coastal conditions near the Seal Beach Pier on Sunday, knowing that a potentially record-breaking wave of king tides and incoming weather systems could soon turn the shoreline hazardous just as Thanksgiving week gets underway.

What we know:

A coastal flood advisory is currently in place across Orange County coastal areas, ahead of a coastal flood warning scheduled to take effect from 4 a.m. Tuesday through 1 p.m. Friday. According to the National Weather Service, king tides are expected to peak Tuesday through Wednesday, reaching over 7 feet.

For Seal Beach resident and local geologist Tim Rathmann, Sunday's sunshine was an opportunity to take in the coast before conditions deteriorate.

"Absolutely, because I'm a little bit more aware of what could happen, I'm definitely enjoying the sun," Rathmann told FOX 11 on Sunday. "We know there are some storms coming in," he later added. "The highest tide is coming in a few days."

Families arriving in Seal Beach for Thanksgiving week are also monitoring the forecast closely.

One visitor with deep family ties to the area said the beach is a regular gathering spot for her family. She says she and her family came down to capture the scenery before the surge arrives.

Sand berms built up

Along the Seal Beach shoreline, crews have constructed extra-high sand berms in an effort to block tidal water and reduce flooding risks in low-lying areas.

Rathmann said proactive preparation is critical ahead of high water and surf.

"The fact that they are preparing for it is important because they are being proactive."

Pointing to the layered sand defenses along the coast, he explained how the multiple berms are designed to absorb wave energy.

"The reason they have three behind it is in case this breaches, it is less wave energy that will hopefully protect the second one and then the third one, and all we can do is hope that it's good enough."

Temporary PCH road closures

Caltrans announced that portions of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in Huntington Beach and Seal Beach are set to close on Monday, Nov. 23, due to king tides, with exact closure times subject to adjustment depending on tidal and coastal conditions.

The closures will be in place from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Northbound PCH between Seapoint Street and Warner Avenue.

Both northbound and southbound PCH between Warner Avenue and Seal Beach Blvd.

Transportation officials are urging drivers traveling along the coast to plan ahead, check current traffic conditions before heading out and budget extra travel time.