The Brief Southern California coastal communities are bracing for potentially record-breaking king tides and high surf through Thanksgiving week. High tides could reach 7.7 to 8 feet Tuesday through Thursday, with surf sets building up to 12 feet Wednesday and Thursday. Pacific Coast Highway remained open Monday morning as Huntington Beach doubled its water-pumping capacity and staged crews along vulnerable areas.



Southern California’s coastal communities are bracing for potentially record-breaking king tides and high surf.

What we know:

The National Weather Service issued alerts for the entire Southern California coast through Thanksgiving week, with the highest tides expected in Orange and San Diego counties.

The king tides could reach between 7.7 and 8 feet, while surf sets could reach up to 12 feet on Wednesday and Thursday.

While closures are expected along Pacific Coast Highway, the roadway remained open Monday morning with no water on the street as officials doubled their water-pumping capacity compared to October’s flooding.

By the numbers:

2 to 5 feet: Projected surf heights for Monday.

7.7 to 8 feet: The projected range of high tides from Tuesday through Thursday, which could break tide records.

6 to 8 feet: Projected higher surf heights arriving Tuesday through Thursday, with sets reaching 10 to 12 feet Wednesday through Thursday.

What they're saying

Huntington Beach City Councilman Butch Twining, who becomes mayor in about a week, said the city held a 6 a.m. briefing attended by more than 100 public service personnel from multiple agencies, including the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the city of Orange swift water rescue and the city of Anaheim.

When asked if the city is as ready as it can be, Twining said, "We're hoping so. We're keeping our fingers crossed, but I think we are. I think we're very well-prepared, certainly for today. And we expect higher tides tomorrow. We'll be prepared for tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday if necessary."

What's next:

Crews and standby pumps will remain stationed at vulnerable weak spots along Pacific Coast Highway and beach areas throughout the week.