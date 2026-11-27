The Brief Families who came out to Hermosa Beach on Thanksgiving Day were met with a closed pier and massive king tides that could easily have swept people into the sea. But that didn't stop them from having fun. And staying safe. Instead of swimming in the ocean, many children and adults popped out sleds and boogie boards and slid down sand berms, instead.



Families who came out to Hermosa Beach on Thanksgiving Day were met with a closed pier and massive king tides that could easily have swept people into the sea.

Dangerous ocean, sledding down sand

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But that didn't stop them from having fun. And staying safe.

Instead of swimming in the ocean, many children and adults popped out sleds and boogie boards and slid down sand berms, instead. Hermosa Beach is known for its berms, manmade sand hills built up by the city to protect beaches from eroding during winter storms and rough surf.

"We have to keep our kids away from the water because it is a little scary out there," one mother said, as her son interrupted her by shouting, "rude!" – obviously annoyed he couldn't go in the water.

Another young girl complained: "Our parents won't let us go in the water. It's not fair."

But moments later, the children, and some of their parents, too, were screaming with glee.

"Whoooooooo!" they laughed with glee, sliding down their homemade sand hills.

Earlier in the day, the city had closed the pier to Hermosa Beach and had issued warnings to stay away from the ocean. Still, many flocked outside, as temperatures in Los Angeles on Thursday were in the 80s.

California's coastal communities in both Southern and Northern California have been rocked by king tides overtaking sea walls and battering piers, which caused the closure of the piers at Hermosa and Manhattan beaches for much of the day.

Up north in Pacifica, the waves took out a portion of the pier on Wednesday, as well.

King tides explained

Dig deeper:

King tides are the highest tides of the year, and they are increasingly flooding coastal communities as sea levels rise.

King tide is the layman's term to describe these exceptionally high tides.

The 2026 super El Niño — the natural and temporary warming of parts of the Pacific — has raised coastal water levels and intensified the effects of king tides .

King tides typically occur when the sun, moon and Earth are nearly aligned because their gravitational pull adds together. This raises water levels and produces the greatest tidal effects of the year. This can happen on both coasts around the same time because the tides are responding to the same alignment and proximity of the moon and sun.

The highest high tides happen during full moons and new moons and seasonal cycles that can raise or lower sea levels.

Historically, many coastal areas saw king tides once or twice a year, but some places are experiencing them more often than that as sea levels rise.

Climate change is driving and accelerating sea level rise . Glaciers and ice sheets are melting and the sea’s waters are expanding as they warm. As this happens, flooding from king tides is becoming more frequent and it’s increasingly disrupting life along the coasts.