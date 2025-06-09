Newsom suing Trump over deployment of National Guard to LA

As tensions continue to grow across Southern California following days of protests over immigration raids, there’s another political battle to monitor after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he’s suing President Donald Trump over deploying the National Guard to Los Angeles.

What we know:

On Monday morning, Newsom announced the lawsuit and wrote that Trump "flamed the fires and illegally acted to federalize the National Guard."

In an interview with YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen, the California governor called Trump "unhinged."

"This is a preview for things to come. This isn’t about LA per se, it’s about us today, everyone watching," Newsom said. "Donald Trump is unhinged right now and it’s just another proof point of that."

This is similar to the statements Newsom said in an interview with FOX 11's Elex Michaelson over the weekend. Newsom blasted Trump for sending the National Guard to LA County, which the California Governor claimed was illegal and unconstitutional.

"Donald Trump is reckless, he's immoral," Newsom said. "He's acting unlawfully. He's putting people's lives at risk. And it's my job to clean up Donald Trump's mess, because he's making it by the hour."

Kamala Harris speaks out

What they're saying:

In a statement, Kamala Harris said she was "appalled" by the events happening in Los Angeles.

"Deploying the National Guard is a dangerous escalation meant to provoke chaos. In addition to recent ICE raids in Southern California and across our nation, it is part of the Trump Administration’s cruel, calculated agenda to spread panic and division," she wrote.

The backstory:

Things began to unfold on the morning of Friday, June 6 when federal authorities raided the parking lot of a Home Depot in LA's Westlake neighborhood. From there, more raids involving federal agencies occurred across Los Angeles County.

In response, thousands of Angelenos took to the streets and made their voices heard in protest. During the demonstrations, protesters were seen clashing with law enforcement as the Los Angeles Police Department went on tactical alert. Businesses in downtown Los Angeles were looted and vandalized, Waymo vehicles were set on fire, as law enforcement deployed bullets and tear gas.

A total of 29 people were arrested on Sunday – 10 arrests were made by the Los Angeles Police Department and 19 were arrested by the California Highway Patrol for blocking traffic on the 101 Freeway.

On Monday, law enforcement across Los Angeles County prepared for a fourth day of unrest.