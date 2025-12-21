Powerball ticket worth $2.3 million sold in California

The Brief A Powerball ticket worth $2.3 million was sold in California. This comes as no one got the winning ticket for the $1.5 billion jackpot. The following were the winning numbers from the Saturday, Dec. 20 drawing: 4, 5, 28, 52, 69. PB: 20.



Sad about not winning the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot? Don't throw away your tickets just yet.

More than 400 Powerball tickets worth more than $400 were sold across California over the weekend, with the highest "consolation prize" ticket going for more than $2.3 million.

According to California Lottery's website on Saturday night, a ticket worth $2,323,527 was sold at Wright's Market on Ventura Boulevard in Oxnard.

This comes as a drawing was held for the then-jackpot of $1.5 billion. Below were the winning numbers for the Dec. 20 drawing – which apparently no one got all six numbers:

4, 5, 28, 52, 69. PB: 20.

The drawing for the new jackpot of $1.6 billion will be held on Monday, December 22 at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 400 millions of reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Powerball follows an identical process for paying out its jackpot winners.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.