Prosecutors waive death penalty for Nick Reiner in murder of parents Rob and Michele Reiner

The Brief Los Angeles prosecutors announced they will not seek the death penalty against Nick Reiner in the stabbing deaths of his parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner; he faces life without parole if convicted. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta conditionally sealed the grand jury transcripts and exhibits, giving media outlets until late September to file formal challenges before an October 7 hearing. Nick Reiner, who agreed to a time waiver pushing the trial to at least 2027, faces an October 23 probate hearing regarding access to a $1.5 million trust fund to pay for his defense.



Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced Tuesday that prosecutors will not seek capital punishment against Nick Reiner, who faces first-degree murder charges in the fatal stabbing of his parents, acclaimed filmmaker Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner.

If convicted, the maximum legal penalty the 33-year-old faces is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

What we know:

Nick Reiner was arrested in the Exposition Park area near USC less than six hours after his parents' bodies were discovered inside their Brentwood home on Chadbourne Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on December 14.

The Los Angeles County Office of Medical Examiner classified their deaths as homicides caused by multiple sharp force injuries, with official death certificates noting they were killed with a knife by another.

A grand jury indictment handed down July 20 and unsealed August 12 charged Nick Reiner with two counts of murder, along with special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and murder by means of lying in wait, as well as an allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon.

The indictment also noted aggravating factors involving high cruelty and particularly vulnerable victims.

During a press conference before Tuesday's pretrial hearing, Hochman explained that the decision to waive capital punishment followed a thorough review of aggravating and mitigating factors, consultations with law enforcement, discussions with prosecutors, and direct input from the victims' family.

Reiner, who appeared in court wearing a brown jumpsuit, spoke with a strong voice to agree to a general time waiver, effectively putting the trial on hold until at least 2027.

Reiner remains held without bail and has pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, defense attorney Kimberly Greene filed a motion seeking to permanently seal the grand jury transcript and exhibits to preserve Reiner's right to a fair trial, a request supported by Reiner's surviving siblings, Jake and Romy.

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What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly revealed the specific evidence that led LAPD investigators to identify Nick Reiner as the primary suspect on the day of the slayings, and Chief Jim McDonnell declined to provide further details.

It's unknown whether Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta will grant the defense's request to keep the grand jury transcripts and exhibits permanently hidden from the public.

While prosecutors noted that unsealing the transcripts would not prejudice the government's investigation or compromise the defendant's right to a fair trial, the District Attorney's Office deferred the ultimate ruling entirely to the court's discretion.

Timeline:

December 14: Rob and Michele Reiner are found slain inside their Brentwood home. Nick Reiner is arrested less than six hours later near USC.

July 20: A grand jury hands down an indictment charging Nick Reiner with two counts of murder with special circumstances.

August 12: The grand jury indictment against Nick Reiner is officially unsealed.

September 22: Deadline for media outlets interested in unsealing the grand jury records to formally notify the court.

September 30: Deadline for interested media outlets to select a single party to litigate the motion and notify the judge.

October 7: Court reconvenes to hear motions regarding the grand jury transcripts and exhibits.

October 23: A probate hearing is scheduled to address Nick Reiner's petition to access $1.5 million in trust funds for his legal defense.

2027: Estimated timeframe for the commencement of the trial.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Nathan Hochman addressed the severity of the case outside the courthouse prior to the pretrial hearing, emphasizing the deliberate process behind the sentence determination.

"This was a profound betrayal by someone who was loved and trusted by the very people he is accused of killing," Hochman said, adding that "after a careful and thorough review of all these factors, the district attorney's office will not be seeking the death penalty in this case."

In court filings, prosecutors Habib A. Balian and Jonathan Chung relayed the perspective of Nick Reiner's siblings, Jake and Romy, who requested that grand jury details remain private, noting that they "have reasonably asserted that the disclosure to the public and the media of the details and evidence of the killing of their parents will cause them additional trauma and harm."

In an earlier joint statement, Jake and Romy Reiner expressed the depth of their family's loss, stating, "Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends."

Meanwhile, Nick Reiner's defense team highlighted his personal connection to his parents in a petition seeking defense funds, writing, "Nick loved his parents, and he is devastated by their deaths. But the facts about what did and did not happen to them are not at issue in this trust litigation."

What's next:

Court proceedings will focus on the upcoming procedural deadlines surrounding the grand jury records.

Judge Sam Ohta has conditionally sealed the materials while granting media organizations until September 22 to signal their intent to fight the order, with a designated litigating party due by September 30 ahead of the formal October 7 hearing.

Attention will then turn to the October 23 probate hearing, where the court will resolve Nick Reiner's nearly 140-page petition seeking access to a $1.5 million trust fund under California's "slayer statute."

Public defender Anita Wu previously noted that access to these distributions is critical to securing continuous proper counsel after original defense attorney Alan Jackson withdrew due to lack of payment.