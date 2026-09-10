California gas prices keep climbing as diesel hits $9.999 at 6 stations

The Brief The average price of regular gasoline in Los Angeles County is nearing $6 a gallon. Six gas stations in California have hit the limit and are selling diesel at $9.999 a gallon. The national average is $4.277.



Gas prices continue to rise in Southern California, with the average price of regular gasoline in Los Angeles County nearing $6 a gallon. Meanwhile, shocking new data shows diesel prices have hit nearly $10 a gallon at some locations in the state.

What we know:

GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan confirmed to FOX 11 that six stations in California are selling diesel at the dispensers' highest possible price of $9.999 a gallon.

GasBuddy did not identify the individual stations but said the locations are in Santa Clara, Serra Mesa, San Jose, and Paso Robles.

Diesel prices soar

According to AAA, the current average price for diesel is $7.9114 in California and $5.9773 nationally.

According to GasBuddy, the national average of $6 a gallon for diesel is a level that has never been reached before.

"Diesel is the fuel that moves the economy, powering the freight trucks, trains, agricultural equipment, and construction machinery behind nearly everything Americans buy. That means its impact reaches far beyond the transportation sector. As diesel climbs, higher supply chain costs work their way into the price of groceries, household goods, deliveries, and countless other products families rely on every day, even for households that never fuel a diesel vehicle," De Haan said in a statement.

At $6 per gallon, diesel is now up roughly $2.30 from a year ago, when the national average was near $3.70.

By the numbers:

Los Angeles County

The average price of regular gasoline in Los Angeles County is $5.944 a gallon, marking the 23rd consecutive day of increases. The average has risen 30.2 cents over the past 23 days and is $1.264 higher than it was one year ago. Since Feb. 28, the average price has increased $1.25.

Orange County

The average price of regular gasoline in Orange County is $5.923 a gallon, also marking the 23rd consecutive day of increases. The average has risen 34.8 cents over the past 23 days and is $1.263 higher than it was one year ago.

National Prices

The national average also continues to climb.

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The average price rose 5.3 cents Thursday to $4.277, marking its 10th increase in 11 days. It's now 13.4 cents higher than one week ago, 26.8 cents higher than one month ago and $1.084 higher than one year ago.

GasBuddy said the national average is at its highest level this late in the calendar year.