Nick Reiner granted $300 monthly allowance as trust fund dispute continues

The Brief Court proceedings regarding Nick Reiner's trust fund ended without a ruling, with the judge ordering the parties into mediation until an Oct. 23 follow-up date. Reiner's defense team revealed that over $200,000 of the estimated $1 million to $1.5 million trust has already been spent on prior legal fees. Reiner remains denied access to major trust distributions, receiving only an estimated $300 monthly allowance for basic jail commissary items.



Nick Reiner's attorneys returned to court Monday over a public hearing regarding his trust fund. The 32-year-old is awaiting trial following the murders of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

What we know:

Reiner's attorneys filed a 136-page petition arguing that Reiner should have been receiving distributions from a trust fund established by his parents in 1993. Under the terms of the trust set up by his parents, half of the funds were due when Reiner turned 30 years old, with the remaining half scheduled for distribution at age 35.

His legal team argues he needs the payments to pay for defense attorneys. However, a judge has postponed the matter until Oct. 23 and ordered all parties into mediation to determine if it can be resolved out of court.

In January, well-known defense attorney Alan Jackson withdrew from the case. According to Reiner’s current attorney, Jackson stepped down because Reiner was unable to pay him.

Nick Reiner pleaded not guilty to all charges, including a new grand jury indictment that accuses him of lying in wait.

RELATED: Nick Reiner faces potential death penalty under new grand jury indictment

How much is Nick Reiner's trust?

Attorneys estimate the trust holds between $1 million and $1.5 million, meaning the age-30 payout would equal approximately $500,000 to $750,000. Reiner's defense team revealed in court that over $200,000 of the trust has already been spent on past legal expenses.

While major payouts remain blocked, Reiner will receive approximately $300 a month for basic jail commissary items such as food and toiletries.

California's Slayer Statue explained

Dig deeper:

Under California’s Slayer Statute, any person who kills someone cannot inherit money, property, or benefits from that victim. The law also treats an alleged killer as if they had died before the victim to prevent them from profiting from the crime.

While the statute does not automatically apply to an individual who is merely accused of a crime, it frequently becomes a factor in trust litigation while a criminal case remains pending.

The backstory:

Nick Reiner is charged in the slaying of his parents, legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner. The couple was found stabbed to death at their Brentwood home in December 2025.

Police said Nick Reiner did not resist when he was arrested hours later in the Exposition Park area near the University of Southern California, about 14 miles from the crime scene.

What's next:

All parties are required to return to court on Oct. 23 to report whether a settlement was reached or if the judge must issue a ruling.

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