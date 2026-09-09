California launches ‘Ask CA’ AI tool to help residents access government services

The Brief California is launching "Ask CA," an AI tool designed to help residents navigate government services. The tool is being developed with Anthropic’s Claude AI model and will assist with jobs, businesses, family services and disaster relief. The pilot comes amid warnings from AI industry figures about the technology’s potential risks and calls for greater transparency.



California is preparing to take a step forward in integrating technology into public services with the launch of a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool called "Ask CA." This tool is designed to streamline how residents navigate government resources, helping them access critical services more easily. However, this rollout comes at a time when some within the AI industry are voicing concerns about the technology's potential risks.

AI to Assist Californians

The state's "Ask CA" tool aims to address common challenges people face when engaging with government platforms. It will assist Californians in a variety of ways, such as finding jobs, starting businesses, accessing family services, and applying for disaster relief. The platform is expected to make these processes more intuitive and user-friendly by leveraging AI to guide users to the information they need.

What they're saying:

Technology expert Chris Cheetham-West shared his perspective on the program, saying, "Initially, it sounds like it's going to help people navigate the website a little bit easier." He further compared the state's AI initiative to general-use AI tools like ChatGPT or Anthropic's Claude, explaining that while such tools are powerful, they aren't specifically designed to assist users in navigating government agencies. "Ask CA," on the other hand, is tailored for that purpose.

Collaboration with Anthropic's Claude

California's AI tool is being developed in collaboration with Anthropic's "Claude" AI model. Anthropic, a notable player in the AI field, has been in the headlines recently following controversial statements by one of its researchers.

Earlier this week, Jacob Coxon, a former researcher at Anthropic, announced his resignation on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), citing deep concerns over the potential dangers of AI.

In his post, Coxon claimed, "The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade," and criticized both Anthropic and OpenAI for what he described as irresponsible behavior in their handling of AI's development.

His statements were echoed by Evan Hubinger, a science lead at Anthropic, who responded that there is "a more than 10 percent chance AI could kill humans in the next decade." These stark warnings have added to the already growing public discourse on the potential risks of advancing AI technology.

Industry Concerns

Cheetham-West also weighed in on the broader concerns surrounding AI, emphasizing the importance of public awareness and corporate transparency. "It does bring up an important thing we have to realize, we need to be in the know about what's happening with AI," he said. "And I feel like some of these companies, they should be upfront about where the future is heading with AI."

He recommended that individuals take the time to educate themselves about AI and understand how their personal data may be collected and used by tech companies.

Get Involved in the Pilot Program

The "Ask CA" program is set to begin its pilot phase next month. Residents who are interested in trying out the tool can sign up now by visiting ask.ca.gov.

FOX11 reached out to Anthropic and Governor Gavin Newsom's office for comment but have not heard back yet.

The Source:

Governor Gavin Newsom's office, Jacob Coxon and Even Hubinger on "X"