Palos Fire burns homes in La Habra Heights

The Brief A brush fire has broken out in the La Habra Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles County. The fire has extended to nearby homes, causing one of the homes' roofs to collapse. An evacuation warning has been issued for the following zones: LAC-E613-B, LAC-E615-B, LAC-E618-B, LHH-772-A



Heartbreaking aerial footage captures the moment homes in the La Habra Heights were caught in a spreading brush fire.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of the "Palos Fire" near the intersection of Lupin Hill Road and Las Palomas Drive in La Habra Heights a little after 2:30 p.m. PT on Monday, September 14.

SkyFOX spotted at least two homes getting caught in the spreading fire.

At last check, the fire had extended to 12 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuations and closures

An evacuation warning has been issued for the following Los Angeles County zones:

LAC-E613-B

LAC-E615-B

LAC-E618-B

LHH-772-A

An evacuation shelter has opened up at Los Altos High School at 15325 Los Robles Avenue.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown as of 3 p.m., Monday.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.