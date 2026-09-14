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Palos Fire burns homes in La Habra Heights

By
FOX 11
La Habra Heights
Updated September 14, 2026 5:09 PM PDT Published September 14, 2026 3:24 PM PDT

The Brief

    • A brush fire has broken out in the La Habra Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles County.
    • The fire has extended to nearby homes, causing one of the homes' roofs to collapse.
    • An evacuation warning has been issued for the following zones: LAC-E613-B, LAC-E615-B, LAC-E618-B, LHH-772-A

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Heartbreaking aerial footage captures the moment homes in the La Habra Heights were caught in a spreading brush fire.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of the "Palos Fire" near the intersection of Lupin Hill Road and Las Palomas Drive in La Habra Heights a little after 2:30 p.m. PT on Monday, September 14.

SkyFOX spotted at least two homes getting caught in the spreading fire.

At last check, the fire had extended to 12 acres, according to Cal Fire. 

House collapses during brush fire
House collapses during brush fire

House collapses during brush fire

SkyFOX captured a structure collapsing live on air as firefighters work to contain the Palos Fire in La Habra Heights. 

La Habra Heights brush fire burns home
La Habra Heights brush fire burns home

La Habra Heights brush fire burns home

Firefighters are battling a fire in La Habra Heights. Video from SkyFOX shows at least one home on fire. 

Evacuations and closures

An evacuation warning has been issued for the following Los Angeles County zones:

  • LAC-E613-B
  • LAC-E615-B
  • LAC-E618-B
  • LHH-772-A

An evacuation shelter has opened up at Los Altos High School at 15325 Los Robles Avenue.

Woman reacts to losing home to Palos Fire
Woman reacts to losing home to Palos Fire

Woman reacts to losing home to Palos Fire

A woman is heartbroken after losing her La Habra Heights home to an active brush fire and was left searching for her missing cats, who all disappeared during the Palos Fire.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown as of 3 p.m., Monday.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.

The Source: This report used information provided by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

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