Minibike takeover on Sixth Street ends with 70+ citations

The Brief LAPD officers stopped more than 70 riders and impounded nearly 80 mini-bikes, dirt bikes and e-bikes on the Sixth Street Bridge. Police described the gathering as an illegal street takeover, with roughly half of those cited being juveniles. Mayor Karen Bass and neighborhood leaders said the operation was focused on safety and protecting nearby residents, businesses and children.



A weekend mini-bike gathering on the Sixth Street Bridge turned into a police operation, with LAPD officers stopping dozens of riders and impounding nearly 80 motorized pocket bikes, dirt bikes and e-bikes.

Police said more than 70 people, ranging in age from 13 to 50, were handcuffed, cited and released at the scene.

LAPD Sgt. Robert Leary, with the Central Traffic Division’s Street Racing Task Force, said they were aware of a planned minibike takeover and had a plan to contain the group once riders reached the bridge.

"Once we got them on the bridge, we had a plan. We were going to block them off," Leary said. "The only way to get these minibikes, the e-bikes into custody, is to corner them off into a position where they can’t escape."

Police described the gathering as an illegal street takeover.

Leary said roughly half of those cited were juveniles and half were adults. Everyone received a misdemeanor arrest citation and was released at the scene.

Arts District Business Improvement District Executive Director Miguel Vargas said he supports people enjoying the area but said the activity cannot come at the expense of nearby residents and businesses.

"I’m all for coming out and having a good time, but not at the detriment of everyone else who lives here," Vargas said.

Vargas and other neighborhood leaders said the Sixth Street Bridge area has also faced complaints about crime, drug use, copper wire theft and broken lights.

Adam Turner, president of the Arts District and Little Tokyo Neighborhood Council, said residents are also concerned about the $82 million park being built beneath the bridge.

The park has not yet opened, but Turner said lights along an interior walkway have already been removed and portions of the area have been covered in graffiti.

"This bridge is a right of way and it’s not to be destroyed," Vargas said.

The LAPD operation comes one week after Operation Street Sweeper, another crackdown on illegal street takeovers that resulted in nearly 70 arrests and roughly 200 vehicles being impounded, according to police.

Mayor Karen Bass said Sunday’s operation was focused on safety, particularly because many of the riders were children.

"This operation was about protecting our children," Bass said. "These types of bikes on public streets are deadly – they’re too low, they’re difficult to see, especially at night, and children do not wear protective gear."

Bass said many of the riders are too young to have drivers’ licenses and may not understand or follow traffic laws.

"These mini bikes lead to many fatal outcomes," she said.

The mayor also criticized parents who participated in the gathering and called on LAPD to use the incident as an opportunity to educate parents and guardians about the dangers and legality of the bikes.

"I am disappointed that parents also actively participated today on the Sixth Street Bridge," Bass said. "This is now an opportunity for the LAPD to inform these parents and guardians about how dangerous this activity is – for children, drivers, spectators, and innocent bystanders."

Bass said the goal is not to criminalize children but to keep them safe, educate them and their parents, and prevent similar gatherings from happening in the future.

Vargas said he is thankful to see police taking action.

"Let the police keep coming, let them keep working operations, let’s clean the city up," he said.